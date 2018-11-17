Freezing Fog Advisory Issued Saturday Morning

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Freezing Fog Advisory for Marshall, Jackson, and DeKalb Counties through 8AM Saturday morning. The rest of the Tennessee Valley is also under a “Significant Weather Advisory” for patchy freezing fog. The difference between the two advisories is simply a matter of coverage and likelihood of impacts. Freezing fog is possible for all of us this morning, but is not expected to be widespread outside of the Jackson, Marshall, or DeKalb Counties.

Freezing fog occurs when regular fog made up of water droplets develops, while the temperature is low enough that the droplets could freeze on contact with surfaces. This would leave elevated surfaces, your windshield, and some patches on the road with a thin layer of ice early this morning.

Visibilities will also be low due to the fog, so you should either be very careful driving this morning or you should wait until the fog has cleared out before driving. The advisory expires at 8AM, and after that the fog and any icy spots will fade away.

The full advisory is listed below from the National Weather Service: