Decatur Police search for stolen shotguns

DECATUR, Ala. — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a large number of stolen shotguns.

Police say the shotguns were reported stolen from a home earlier this week. They believe the guns will be illegally sold if they aren’t recovered.

The shotgun brands include:

Browning

Benelli

Beretta

Charles Daly

As of Friday night, police said some of the guns have been located and that arrests have been made. More arrests are expected.

If anyone has any additional information regarding the theft or sale of these firearms, please contact Det. Brian Prosser at 256-341-4842 or 256-341-4660.