TBI adds child rape suspect to most wanted list, releases new suspect photos

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a Lawrenceburg man to the state’s Top 10 Most Wanted List.

The bureau also released several photos of 33-year-old Simon Dean Porter in an effort to find him and bring him in.

Lawrenceburg police said Thursday that Porter was wanted for aggravated rape of a 16-month-old boy. The child was being treated at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

Porter is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 260 pounds with reddish-blond hair and hazel eyes. He also wears glasses.

He may be driving a green 1997 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck with a red tailgate and Tennessee license plate 3G26Z9. Authorities have said he has contacts in Whitehouse, Tenn., Giles County, and in North Alabama.

There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.

NEW PICTURES: Here are some additional images of Simon Porter, with a variety of looks from over the past two years. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you spot him! We're hoping to spread this throughout Tennessee and the surrounding states, so thanks for the RTs! pic.twitter.com/ke9AWkf780 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) November 16, 2018

Anyone who has seen Porter or has information about his location is asked to contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Lawrenceburg Police Department at 931-762-2276.