Police warn of 'porch pirates' stealing packages

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Police are warning online shoppers that their packages could be targeted by thieves on delivery day.

Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said they have already received three reports of packages being stolen this holiday shopping season.

Last year, package thieves were riding through neighborhoods or even following delivery services around and stealing packages off of porches, Smith said.

Smith said people who order packages should make sure someone is home when packages are delivered or have them delivered somewhere where a person is there to take it, instead of it being left on a porch.