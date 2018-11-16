Plainview Third Grade Thanksgiving Feast Kidcam!

The last school day before Thanksgiving break is always one of my favorite days. Why? It’s because that’s the day Plainview has the Third Grade Thanksgiving Feast! It’s an honor to be invited year after year to talk weather and then enjoy the company of the teachers and students for a big lunch at the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum.

It's not just the food; the kids are awesome (thanks to the parents and teachers, obviously). We talked about a lot of weather and Earth science in the library before lunch: including some great, thought-provoking questions about earthquakes, tsunamis, tornadoes and hurricanes. They're sharp in Rainsville. Watch out for this crew as they get older! They've got a lot of great things ahead of them.

We also took a LOT of pictures after lunch like this one! Thanks to all of you for such a fun day!

@simpsonwhnt thank you for taking the time for a sweet picture made his day! pic.twitter.com/gsBNUVAsSO — Sandy Little (@chiefsldy) November 16, 2018

-Jason

