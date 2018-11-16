× Mojo’s “Bikes or Bust” going on now outside Ashley HomeStore to help local children in need

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The WZYP “Bikes or Bust” event is underway!

Now in its 16th year, “Bikes or Bust” has provided thousands of bicycles to local children in need.

This year’s event started Thursday at 11am when Mojo went up on a scissor lift outside Ashley HomeStore, located at 3020 South Memorial Parkway in Huntsville.

He won’t come down until Monday at 6pm.

During that time, people are invited to stop by with the gift of a new bike. You can also make a monetary donation.

All donations will be used to buy bicycles, which will then be distributed through the local Marine battalion’s Toys for Tots program.

By the way, during Mojo’s first day on the lift the “feels like” temperature was just 25 degrees. If he’s willing to do that, organizers are confident the community will come through and help make this the best Christmas ever for local children in need.