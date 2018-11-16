Marshall County authorities search for missing Grant woman

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a missing woman from Grant.

Pamela Regina Hooper, 58, was reported missing by family members. Hooper’s family says she was last seen leaving her home Nov. 9 driving her 2017 Ford F150 pick-up truck with Alabama Tag 7941AW6.

Investigators have received information that Hooper may be in the Chattanooga area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hooper is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 256.582.2034.