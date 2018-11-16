× Government says 246 people sickened by ground beef, some of which was sold in Alabama

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the United States Department of Agriculture are investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to ground beef sold in 25 states, including Alabama.

The recalled beef from Arizona-based JBS Tolleson was shipped to several Sprouts and Winn-Dixie stores in Alabama, including Sprouts in Madison. The ground beef was recalled Oct. 4.

As of Wednesday, 246 people were reportedly infected with salmonella. No deaths were reported, but 59 people had been hospitalized.

The CDC urged customers to check their freezers for the recalled ground beef. It was produced and packaged for sale between July 26-Sept. 7 and has the establishment number “EST.267” on or near the USDA mark of inspection.

In Alabama, the beef was sold at:

Sprouts, 5265 U.S. Highway 280 in Birmingham

Sprouts, 5250 Medford Drive in Hoover

Sprouts, 7504 Highway 72 West in Madison

Sprouts, 1031 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills

Winn-Dixie, 1151 Ross Clark Circle in Dothan

Winn-Dixie, 1571 Westgate Parkway in Dothan

Winn-Dixie, 1055 South Eufaula Avenue in Eufala

You can find the complete list of stores in the U.S. here.

If you have the affected product, the CDC says it should be thrown away or returned to the store where it was purchased. Consumers with questions can call the JBS USA Consumer Hotline at 800-727-2333.

Anyone who believes they got sick from eating ground beef should contact a healthcare provider, officials said.