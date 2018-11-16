Community shocked by horrific rape of 16-month-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. - Law enforcement agencies in Tennessee are teaming up hoping to find a man accused of raping a 16-month-old baby. The alleged rape happened on November 10 and it is unclear how the suspect, Simon Porter, knew the child involved and their name is not being released.

This situation is the talk of the town in Lawrenceburg.

A crime like this in a small, quaint town like Lawrenceburg has truly shocked the people who call this city home. None of the residents WHNT News 19 spoke with wanted to go on camera, but they all had the same concern for finding this criminal and when some of them heard about this crime they were truly at a loss for words.

Josh DeVine with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a case like this is one that law enforcement and the residents of Lawrenceburg will never forget.

"The crime for which this man is accused is horrific," he said. It is something that sits with you as a law enforcement agency. It's something that you want to make sure you're doing everything in your capability to make sure this man is brought into custody."

DeVine says as disturbing as this crime is to talk about, the people of Lawrenceburg may be able to help bring Simon Porter to justice.

"We're actually looking through this man's history trying to determine if there might potentially be any leads in terms of people he might be associated with family members, previous employment, anything that might provide some clue as to where he might potentially be at this point," he added.

Authorities say the 16-month-old victim is being treated at a hospital in Nashville. Everyone WHNT News 19 spoke with offered their prayers for the victim and family during this difficult time.