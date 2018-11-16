× Bear, Gov. Kay Ivey’s dog that was featured in campaign ad, has died

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s dog Bear, who was featured in ads leading up to the November general election, died Friday afternoon.

Ivey’s office said the 14-year-old Chow mix had been suffering ongoing health issues.

Ivey adopted Bear in 2005 from a veterinarian, after the dog was hit by a car.

Bear lived with Ivey at the Governor’s Mansion, where her office said he “brought a bright spirit to the mansion.”

“Governor Ivey would like to thank all the employees at Montgomery Veterinary Associates who gave Bear excellent care and comfort in his final days,” the governor’s office said in a statement.

Ivey asked that anyone wanting to honor Bear do so by volunteering or donating to their local humane society.