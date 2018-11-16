A Grinch steals from Huntsville Santa Johnny Thrasher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - One Huntsville man is using his business to try and get the community excited for the holidays, but a Grinch has come along to steal it.

For years, Mr. Johnny Thrasher has decorated the inside of his store and the outside with Christmas decorations and he's never had a problem, until this year. When Thrasher went home from work on Monday his decorations were up spreading Christmas cheer, but when he returned on Tuesday most of them were gone.

"It's gone! Somebody stole it," Thrasher exclaimed.

Thrasher had a blow up Santa and snowman, a wreath plus power boxes, and extension cords in front of his store and now they're all gone. Even the bulbs from his light fixtures were taken; it's almost as if the Grinch had come to life and taken a trip to Regal Drive.

"People are out to take what they can get from you, so you've just got to stay on top of it and keep an eye out," Thrasher said.

Thrasher's in the process of replacing his decorations and now he's had cameras installed to make sure something like this doesn't happen to his store again.

Despite someone trying to say "bah hum bug" to the holiday fun, Thrasher says his seasonal spirit is still alive.

If you have any information on who stole the decorations from Thrasher's Clothing, contact the Huntsville Police Department.