Something Rotten! coming to Broadway Theatre League in Huntsville November 16 – 18

Huntsville, Ala. – Set in 1595, Something Rotten! tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers who are desperate to write a hit play.

When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical.

New York Magazine has called the result “The Producers + Spamalot + The Book of Mormon. Squared!”

Nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Something Rotten! is pure Broadway fun and an irresistible ode to musicals; those dazzling creations that entertain us, inspire us, and remind us that everything`s better with an exclamation point!

The Broadway Theatre League will have five showings of Something Rotten!

Friday, November 16 at 8pm

Saturday, November 17 at 2pm

Saturday, November 17 at 8pm

Sunday, November 18 at 1pm

Sunday, November 18 at 6:30pm

In addition, through an outreach program, 60 high school students will get the ultimate Something Rotten! experience, including a master class working with the cast and crew covering musical theatre, working backstage, learning about careers in Broadway.

Students will also get an exclusive Q & A with cast members, lunch in the Stage Door Club and to experience the production of Something Rotten!

The Broadway Theatre League is located at 700 Monroe St SW, in Huntsville.