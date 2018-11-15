× Police: Former state trooper shoots west Alabama district attorney

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. – A former Alabama State Trooper is dead after police said he shot a district attorney outside of his office Thursday afternoon.

Gregory Griggers, the DA for Marengo, Greene and Sumter counties, was ambushed as he sat in his vehicle outside his office in Demopolis, according to the Tuscaloosa News.

Demopolis police said officers killed the suspect, whose name has not been released.

Griggers was hospitalized in stable condition, according to police.

U.S. Attorney Jay Town released a statement about the shooting, saying his office’s thoughts and prayers were with the Griggers family.

“District Attorney Griggers is a dedicated public servant and an honorable man,” the statement read. “This serves as yet another reminder of the perils and dangers that law enforcement at every level face daily.”