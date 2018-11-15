× Lawrenceburg man wanted in child rape case

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. – Police are looking for a Lawrenceburg man wanted in connection with the rape of a 16-month-old child.

Simon Dean Porter, 33, has an arrest warrant from the Lawrenceburg Police Department for aggravated rape of a child. Police said the incident happened Nov. 10.

The child is being treated at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville.

Police said Porter has connections in North Alabama, Giles County, Tenn., and Whitehouse, Tenn.

Porter is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 260 pounds with reddish-blond hair and hazel eyes. He also wears glasses.

He may be driving a green 1997 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck with a red tailgate and Tennessee license plate 3G26Z9.

Anyone who has seen Porter or has information about his location is asked to contact the Lawrenceburg Police Department at 931-762-2276.