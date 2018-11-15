Fraudulent use suspect sought by Florence PD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. – Police are searching for a suspect in a theft case they are working. Investigators are releasing surveillance video in hopes of identifying her.

As the holidays approach more and more people will be flocking to area retailers. However, one particular lady went shopping with someone else’s money.

Florence police say the lady seen here spent more than $350 at the Hough Road Walmart in late October. According to investigators, she used a stolen check from Colbert County to pay for it. Police believe the check was taken from a vehicle a week earlier. If you can identify the suspect contact the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers.

There are three easy ways which will keep your identity anonymous. To speak with an operator, dial (256)386-8685. A detailed text message can be sent to 274637 (CRIMES). Tips can also be submitted on the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page. No matter the avenue you choose, you will be eligible for a cash reward.