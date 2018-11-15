Food at improper temperatures leads to Notice of Intent to Suspend permit for one Madison County restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Madison County

Beauregard's

3310 Memorial Pkwy SW, Huntsville, AL 35801

Score: 81

A chemical bottle with bleach inside was not labeled. Follow Up: Manager labeled bottle.

During preparation, raw shrimp was left out for an hour at 59ºF and raw fish was at 57ºF. Follow Up: The manager put the shrimp and fish back in walk-in cooler on ice to make sure it got back down to 41ºF. The manager made the employees move the fish and shrimp into a reach in cooler before preparation. Shrimp 32ºF, Fish 36ºF.

Hand sinks were not accessible due to items in and in front of hand sink. And soap and paper towels not available at hand sinks. Follow Up: Manager replaced soap and paper towels and removed items at hand sink



The manager said they labeled the bottle, and do not use that hand sink but have two others that are readily accessible.

She said the raw fish and shrimp were for a special and were kept on ice that was being rotated out to keep them cool. They are now keeping the raw food in the reach in cooler.

She says the health inspector said the food was not in the 'danger zone.'

All violations were corrected.

This community establishment is still serving up their specialty chicken and hosting trivia nights.

__________________________________________

Buenavista Cantina

8217 Hwy 72 W, Madison, AL 35758

Score: 82

Violations:

Cooked chicken being held at 70ºF and queso cheese being held at 125ºF. 11/06/18. Follow Up: Cooked chicken was at 156ºF and queso cheese was held at 101ºF. Notice of Intent to Suspend their permit was issued.

No concentration of sanitizer in the dish machine. Follow Up: Concentration of sanitizer was provided during the time of follow up.



The manager told us they are working hard to improve their score.

They say they aim to make customers feel at home with fun decor and great customer service.

_____________________________________

Clean Plate Winner:

72 Pit Stop Cafe

6124 Hwy 72 E, Gurley, AL 35748

Score: 99

If you're hungry in Gurley during breakfast, lunch or dinner -- we have the place for you.

Recharge at 72 Pit Stop Cafe at their new location on Hwy 72 E owned by Dewayne and Melissa Reavis.

Sit down in their bright and comfortable dining room and enjoy homemade staples, or take it to go.

With breakfast now on the menu, munch on savory bacon, freshly baked biscuits with gravy, and sunny side up eggs.

Looking for lunch? Grab crinkle cut fries and wings with their secret homemade sauce, a sweet and spicy delight.

If you still have room, indulge in the ice cream flavor of your choice with warm brownies or satisfy that sweet tooth with a fried oreo or cheesecake with secret batter.

And sign your name before you leave. It started with a table at their old location -- and has expanded to the wall. A reminder of the community supporting them.