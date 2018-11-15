× Athens High School won’t open Monday, or for the foreseeable future

ATHENS, Ala. – The new Athens High School won’t open its doors to students Monday, and the district superintendent said he won’t set another opening date until he’s certain it can be met.

Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay said work would have come down to the wire on Sunday, and it was too risky to move ahead.

“If I had been moving 15 people, that would have been a real easy task,” Holladay said. “But moving 1,500 people in on Monday morning on a Sunday afternoon finish, that was just too close.”

The main entrance, media center and school gymnasium areas were not ready for use, Holladay said in a Thursday afternoon news conference. He said he did not want to have a timeline for opening that could not be met, so he would not set a date for students to move in.

Holladay said he’s met with contractors working on the building daily.

“I’ve told them, don’t give me a timeline unless you definitely can make it happen,” he said.

Weather and issues getting materials for the building have been problems in getting the school done on time, Holladay said.

High school students are currently going to class at the old Athens Middle School on Clinton Street.