Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - They hung in there on the road against Illinois. On Tuesday, they beat Tennessee State in their home opener. Thursday night, the Alabama A&M women's basketball team looked to improve to 2-1 but they would have to get by Lipscomb first.

The Lady Bulldogs hosted the Bison at Elmore Gymnasium.

The lead went back and forth but A&M would fall to Lipscomb in this one, 62-58 the final score.