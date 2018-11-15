AAMU Bulldogs earn number 1 seed in upcoming SWAC tournament

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Bulldogs have had one their best seasons in program history. After finishing with a 17-and-1 record in conference play Alabama A&M clinched the SWAC regular-season title, finishing with just 1 conference loss this year.

And that coming from a team with just two seniors. Because of that record, A&M's earned the number 1 overall seed in the upcoming SWAC tournament in Mississippi. On Friday the Bulldogs will be taking on Alcorn State at 11 a.m.

"It's amazing. In the gym, outside of the gym, off the court, we're always ready and anticipating these amazing fights that we're going to have here soon," said #8 Alana Cox.

"Winning a championship is not easy and they understand that more and they're pushing and so we're just ready for it to get started," said Coach Powell.

The excitement level for this program is at an all-time high entering the postseason, but Head Coach Rose Powell is trying to keep her team grounded and take it one game at a time. Luckily, this team has a little saying for that, "survive and advance."

"Some days we are just trying to survive in some of those games and advancing," explained Coach Powel. "The grind is hard, the practices are hard and we're pushing hard every day for two hours so that we'll be able to push to the end."

"Another saying that coach always say is one point at a time one team at a time and that is the saying I always try to remind my teammates on the court we can't look past our first opponent," said # 6, Jaelin Gant.