YOUR PHOTOS: Light wintry mix falls in northwest Alabama Wednesday

The first significant winter storm of the season brought snowy, icy weather to North Mississippi, West Tennessee and eastern Arkansas. The forecast calls for several inches of snow (possibly up to 6”) from the northwest edge of Tennessee into Illinois and Missouri around Cape Girardeau and St. Louis through Thursday.

DEADLY BUS CRASH: A bus bound from Huntsville to Tunica, Mississippi crashed on I-269 in North Mississippi Wednesday; weather was likely a cause.

Significant, accumulating snow stays away from North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee Wednesday night and Thursday, but it will be wet and cold — and enough of this combination is present to allow a little bit of snow/sleet to mix with the rain falling in northwest Alabama.

So close, and yet so far away… We are receiving sleet/snow mixed in with rain in western Lauderdale County this Wednesday afternoon; little if any accumulation. If you see anything, let us know! #valleywx #alwx #tnwx pic.twitter.com/PnJqFQEKzq — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWHNTwx) November 14, 2018

Little to now accumulation is expected, which means little to no impacts to travel is expected at this time. As a precaution, though, TVA closed the Wilson Dam Bridge Wednesday afternoon at 2:00PM due to inclement weather that may create hazards.

Additional details on the Valley’s weather is available in our forecast discussion — click the link to find out how much longer the wet, cold weather will linger in the region.

Below are your photos and videos of the wintry mix falling in northwest Alabama.

SNOW now accumulating in Petersville… (Including a little write in excitement from my husband lol)@simpsonwhnt @ChristinaWHNTwx pic.twitter.com/G192wiZhHN — Leia Johnson (@thatgirl_leia) November 15, 2018

Ground & fence accumulation. Just a dusting 😊 pic.twitter.com/XOhUi8uIsa — Leia Johnson (@thatgirl_leia) November 15, 2018