Woman killed in industrial accident at Colbert County rail car plant

COLBERT COUNTY – A woman was killed in an industrial accident overnight at the Freightcar America rail car plant in Barton.

Investigators tell WHNT News 19 the woman was in her early 20s. There’s little other information available about what exactly happened or the woman’s identity.

A message was sent to Freightcar America day shift employees stating that the plant is closed. There’s no word on when it will reopen.

