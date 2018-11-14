Winter Weather Awareness Week Arrives Just In Time This Year!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It seems some near wintry weather is coming into the Tennessee Valley just in time for Winter Weather Awareness Week! It's unlikely that we see anything more than a few snowflakes this week, but you do need to prepare for when we could see more impactful winter weather. That's why the National Weather Service had declared this a week to prepare for the season ahead!

What To Do Now: To be prepared ahead of time you should have a plan for winter weather both at home and on the go. It’s recommended that you keep the following items at home in case you can’t leave due to winter weather:

NOAA weather radio

Flashlight and extra batteries

Emergency supply of food and water

Emergency heating equipment able heat at least one room

Keep your furry friends in mind during cold snaps too by making sure pets have adequate shelter or are kept inside with you.

You're probably already planning a few trips for the holidays, but before you go make sure your car is ready for winter. Then prepare for any scenario, like being stranded with your car, or even walking to nearby shelter. The following items can help you stay safe:

Blanket and coat

Flashlight and extra batteries

First Aid Kit

Water and nonperishable food

Ice Scraper

Cell phone charger

You should always keep an emergency kit in you car , but it’s very important that you check the forecast for places you’ll be travelling through as well. Download the Live Alert 19 app so you can stay up to date on the latest forecast, receive alerts, check the radar, and more.

Know Your Advisories, Watches, and Warnings: The number of advisories, watches, and warnings relating to winter weather can be overwhelming, so go ahead an familiarize yourself with them now.

Advisories:

Winter Weather Advisory - 1" to 2" of sleet/snow, ice accumulations up to 1/4" or travel impacts expected in the next 12 to 24 hours.

Wind Chill Advisory - Wind chill readings between -10°F and 0°F expected

Frost Advisory - Temperatures between 33°F and 36°F expected.

Watches:

Winter Storm Watch - At least a 50% chance of 2+ inches of sleet/snow accumulations OR ice accumulations of 1/4 inches expected in the next 12 to 24 hours.

Warnings: