Two dead, dozens injured when tour bus traveling from Huntsville overturned in Mississippi

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A bus traveling from north Huntsville crashed in north Mississippi killing two people and injuring dozens more.

At this time, it is unclear how many people were on the bus at the time of the crash but authorities could confirm two people were killed and that 44 more were injured.

AL.com reports the bus crashed on Interstate 269 at Highway 78 in DeSoto County, said Joe Miller, a spokesman for the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The scene is just south of Collierville, Tennessee, which is a suburb of Memphis.

Roads were becoming icy earlier today in DeSoto County, where sleet and snow were falling, according to the sheriff`s office.

Miller said the bus left Huntsville today heading to Tunica.

“We have two confirmed fatalities,” Miller said. “The 44 injuries range from complaining of pain to cuts to more.”

The charter bus company is Teague out of Anniston, Alabama. Our sister station WREG spoke with a person at the business who said, “We are concerned about our passengers.”

Hospital officials report that 19 patients were sent to one facility and 7 more patients were sent to a second hospital. So far the condition remains unknown for most of the patients with three listed in serious conditions.

We are working to gather more information on this developing story.