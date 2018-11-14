FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala.- Meet Beth Wilson.

She teaches 5th-grade Reading at Tharptown Elementary in Russellville.

Mrs. Wilson inspires student involvement.

“She goes a great job of encouraging the students to think and to speak and to share, ask questions on their aspect. Opposed to her just guiding everything and lecturing. So she gets the students involved a great deal.” said Principal Kelby Daniel.

“I am shocked I am stunned. I was not expecting that at all. I thought I was getting observed today,” said Wilson.

Her mission for her kids is simple.

“My goal is to get them to want to read. I know a lot of times kids don’t like to read so I try so hard to incorporate books. My main goal by the end of the year is to get them to want to spend their free time reading instead of being on an iPad all the time or playing video games.”

We think her 5th graders are well on their way.