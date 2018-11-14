Snow is rare around here in November, but it CAN happen!

The first significant winter storm of the season brought snowy, icy weather to North Mississippi, West Tennessee and eastern Arkansas. The forecast calls for several inches of snow (possibly up to 6”) from the northwest edge of Tennessee into Illinois and Missouri around Cape Girardeau and St. Louis through Thursday.

DEADLY BUS CRASH: A bus bound from Huntsville to Tunica, Mississippi crashed on I-269 in North Mississippi Wednesday; weather was likely a cause.

This is what it looked like Wednesday morning in Greenville, Mississippi:

Here’s a current view of the MS River Bridge in Greenville, MS this morning. Please use caution when driving over bridges and overpasses during your morning commute. pic.twitter.com/zSoPc8TknC — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) November 14, 2018

Huntsville hasn’t had a significant (or even measurable) snowfall in November since 1976 when we had 0.1″ of snow. The largest November snow in Huntsville was 4.0″ on November 2, 1966. Since then, we’ve had some ‘Trace’ amounts but nothing more.

(MORE: Coldest and snowiest November in Huntsville’s history)

Significant, accumulating snow stays away from North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee Wednesday night and Thursday, but it will be wet and cold.

Temperatures stay well above freezing while precipitation (whether it be rain, a mix, or snow showers) falls from the sky; it gets cold enough for issues after the rain and snow move out of the area, and roads should dry before they have a chance to freeze.

Thursday looks mostly dry and cold: highs in the mid-30s with a wind chill between 26ºF and 34ºF thanks to a blustery west-northwest wind at 15 to 25 miles per hour. Showers/snow showers move out very early in the morning, and that starts a stretch of dry, cool weather that lasts through Sunday.

