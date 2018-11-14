Pictsweet Farms Steam’ables Asparagus Spears recalled over listeria concerns

The Pictsweet Company has recalled 1,872 cases of Pictsweet Farms 8-ounce Steam’ables Asparagus Spears over listeria concerns.

No illnesses have been reported to date and no other Pictsweet Farms products are impacted by this recall.

The recall affects Pictsweet Farms 8-ounce Steam’ables Asparagus Spears identified by UPC code 0 70560 97799 9 with production codes beginning with the following six digits: 2138XD and a “BEST BY AUG 1, 2020.”

Cases were distributed to multiple states including Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.

Consumers who have purchased the product can return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund or contact the consumer affairs line at 1-800-527-0986 from 9am to 5pm Central Standard Time, Monday – Friday.

For more information about the recall, click here.