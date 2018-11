× Marshall County Commissioner R.E. Martin passed away

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Longtime Marshall County Commissioner R.E. Martin passed Wednesday morning.

Martin passed away at a hospital. He was 81.

Martin was first elected to the commission in 1994 and served more than 20 years in office in Marshall County.

A native of Grant, his family is part of Marshall County’s earliest settlers. Martin was married to Mrs. Ruby Martin for 52 years. Mrs. Martin passed away nine years ago.