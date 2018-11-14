× Kentucky bank robbery suspect caught in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man suspected of robbing a bank in Lexington, Ky., is in jail in Huntsville on robbery and drug charges.

Maxwell Ward Hayslip, 26, was found passed out in a vehicle in a shopping center parking lot at University and Paramount drives Wednesday morning, Huntsville police said. Lexington police said Hayslip was under the influence of narcotics, and officers found evidence in his vehicle connecting him to the robbery.

Hayslip is accused of robbing a Chase Bank in Lexington Tuesday afternoon. Police said Hayslip handed a teller a note demanding money and ran from the bank.

Hayslip is being held in the Madison County Jail on drug and marijuana possession charges.

Lexington police said he may be connected to other bank robberies in Kentucky and Tennessee.