× Incident at Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant prompts special inspection

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is investigating an incident where a diver working underwater at Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant received a dose rate alarm.

The diver was working on an underwater steam dryer system when he received an electronic dose rate alarm while manipulating a cable near an equipment wall, according to a news release from the NRC. The diver left the area immediately, according to officials, and his unintended dose did not exceed regulatory limits.

Plant officials determined a basket of used filters had been moved from the spent fuel pool into a position near the equipment wall. The next shift of workers was not notified, officials said.

An inspection team from the NRC plans to look at what happened and how plant officials responded.

A report should be issued about a month and a half after the team’s inspection, they said.