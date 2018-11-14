× Huntsville police searching for counterfeiting suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police are searching for a man who has been using counterfeit $100 bills.

Police released photos Tuesday night of a man who they said had washed a $10 bill and reprinted it as a $100 bill, then used it at a business in Five Points.

The pen used to detect fake bills may not work on these photos, police said, and victims are discovering the bills are fake when a bank machine detects them.

The man in the surveillance photos is one of two who passed the same kind of bill with an identical serial number, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact the Huntsville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 256-427-7270.