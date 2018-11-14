Huntsville Police Department honors fallen officer with memorial brick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Police honored fallen Officer Keith Earle's life and legacy on Wednesday with a memorial brick outside the Public Safety Complex on Wheeler Avenue.

Earle, a 26-year veteran of the department who worked in the city’s north precinct, was involved in an on-duty wreck March 26. He died two weeks later.

Earle's widow, alongside an HPD officer, revealed her late husband's memorial brick.

Family and friends then gathered around to place roses on the brick. One officer placed a gold police pin on the brick.

WHNT News 19 spoke with Earle's friend and fellow officer, Captain Jeffery Rice, who said Earle was an active member of this community even without the badge.

"Because Keith did know everyone, he was able to help solve crime," Rice said. "And he was able to make the community a better and safer place."

Rice said if he could say one more thing to Earle he'd tell him, "Brother, we appreciate you. We love you. Thank you for everything that you've done for this community," Rice said. "Thank you for being a selfless servant. Thank you for just being a good friend."