Friend speaks out after woman dies in workplace accident at FreightCar America

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. - A young woman was killed in a workplace accident on Tuesday night at FreightCar America.

Angel Foster was severely injured when she was caught in a piece of machinery. She was taken to the hospital but died soon after.

Foster's close friend Aleiah Bailey formerly worked as a welder at FreightCar, but left after she says she experienced too many near accidents.

"My mom called me at like 2:30. My kid and I were in bed and she said, 'Angel died.' I was thinking, 'no'," Bailey said.

The accident happened during the Tuesday night shift on the assembly line. FreightCar America's vice president of human relations David Benson didn't go into specific details of Foster's accident, but says supervisors wouldn't knowingly put workers' lives in danger.

"We run very strict safety rules and protocols, we'd never let that happen," Benson said.

"I could only imagine how I would've felt if it was me and I had to leave my son like that. To know she suffered, it makes me so mad," Bailey said. Angel Foster also had a three-year-old boy.

Several of Foster's friends and co-workers gathered nearby to remember her on Wednesday night. They didn't wish to be shown, preferring to grieve in private, but Bailey says Foster was fondly remembered by many people around the plant.

"She was a joy to so many people, and we knew we had to do something," Bailey said.

Both OSHA and the Colbert County Sheriff's Office are looking into what led up to the accident.

Benson says production will resume at 8:00 a.m. Thursday.