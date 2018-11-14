× Community event to benefit Meals on Wheels

Huntsville, Ala. – There are 275 elderly, homebound and disabled people in our community who may not receive regular meals over the holidays without your help.

They are members of the Meals on Wheels and Adult Day Care program.

The program’s food supplier closes during the holidays and donations are needed to keep the service going.

Meals on Wheels clients are over the age of 60, unable to cook for themselves due to a health problem, have no one available to cook for them and are homebound. Many have no family living nearby.

Adult Day Care clients are over the age of 18 and are mentally challenged in some way. They attend ADC for fellowship, learning, and physical fitness, and to

allow their caregivers to go to work and/or attend to the tasks of daily living.

To ensure these vulnerable neighbors continue receiving the services they need, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is hosting a community broadcast on Saturday, December 1 at the Huntsville/Madison County Senior Center, 2200 Drake Avenue, SW in Huntsville.

The event, from 11am to 1pm, will include Toni Terrell of 94.1FM.