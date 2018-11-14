Community comes together at annual Elks Lodge Thanksgiving lunch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Though it is not yet Thanksgiving, that didn't stop people from coming together Wednesday to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.

The R.E. Nelms Elks Lodge's annual event began more than 25 years ago when organizer Malcolm Thomas was inspired to feed those in need.

One guest said this event makes him realize there are still people who care about others in the world.

"It shows that people still care. Sometimes we must show care instead of just speaking it, by doing," Melvin Cunningham said. "So they're just putting everything in action."

Chefs prepared 15 turkeys, 12 hams and 400 servings of all kinds of traditional Thanksgiving sides and desserts.

Outside of the Thanksgiving meal, guests could even get free haircuts and information about food assistance and family programs in the area.

Another guest said the best part about the event is seeing everyone come together.

"My wife and I, our family, comes to this event every year," Jeffrey Shine said. "And we really do enjoy it, you spend time with friends you may not have seen. It's great to just sit down and enjoy a Thanksgiving lunch-dinner and spend time with family."