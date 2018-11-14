× Community celebrates new Red Cross facility in south Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — To better serve the community and surrounding areas, the Huntsville American Red Cross has officially opened a new facility off of Airport Road in south Huntsville. In addition to a blood donation center, it includes an updated workspace.

These enhancements provide additional blood donation opportunities to help ensure patients receive the products they need. The facility will also allow the Red Cross to be more efficient in delivering vital humanitarian services, disaster relief, and health and safety classes to the community.

The Red Cross has been a lifesaving organization since the Civil War, and with every new facility, that special history is relevant.

“Our disasters are different, our emergencies are different, the people we help are different, but that history and the people and moving forward in the future is what this building represents for me,” said Khris Anderson, a Red Cross executive director.

This brand new facility at 1015 Airport Road SW is officially welcoming donors to sit back, relax, and give blood!

“We believe that this location is so easy to get to,” Anderson said. “And is also going to remind you if you’re on the parkway, north or south, you’re going to see that Red Cross sign and we hope it’s going to remind you to come in, stop by, and give blood.”

Al Frazier has been a Red Cross blood donor since he was 20 years old, and his most recent donation granted him a special 25-gallon pin.

“I’m blessed to have the blood I do, and it’s just a special gift to give back people’s lives to them,” Frazier said. “We’re all here for a purpose, and my purpose, because I have good blood, I can donate, so why not share life with someone else?”

The new hours of operation for the Red Cross Huntsville Blood Donation Center are Mondays and Tuesdays, noon to 8 p.m., Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The center is closed Thursdays.

How to donate blood

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), who weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or mobile device. To get started and learn more, click here and follow the instructions on the site.