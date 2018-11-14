× Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles submits corrective action plan on eve of deadline

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles sent its corrective action plan to Governor Kay Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall today. This is in response to the governor’s mandate and suspension of early parole process for Alabama inmates on October 15.

Governor Ivey and Marshall met with the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles to discuss the parole process that allowed Jimmy Spencer out of prison. Spencer is charged with capital murder for the deaths of three people in Guntersville. The crimes occurred months after he was released from prison and left a Birmingham halfway house

The corrective action plan includes leaning on the executive leadership which includes Executive Director Eddie Cook, his assistant executive directors, the agency’s personnel director, technology director, accounting director and associate general counsel.

This team is now tasked with examining the operations of the board of pardons and paroles to evaluate concerns and areas of improvement. The next executive leadership meeting is November 28.

The plan also states the members of this team will engage in continuing education as it relates to pardons and paroles leadership.

The next part of the board’s plan includes fostering a culture of respect for victims and law enforcement. This focuses on notifying them when a parole or pardon hearing is scheduled in some cases. The board also said they set standards for victim location and notification, depending on the case.

The board identified these eight actions they will begin doing over the next 30 days:

Parole officers will begin receiving training on the Probation and Parole Officer Procedure Manual

Disciplinary actions, where appropriate, will be brought if failures to perform supervision requirements are found.

A caseload study to determine whether other measures will assist in enhancing offender supervision will begin

Parole officers will be required to screen advisory notices daily to ensure that supervised offenders have had no contact with any member of law enforcement.

The officer audit process will undergo evaluation for potential improvement through revision.

Legislative solutions will be explored — via risk and needs assessments

Executive leadership will request a meeting with the State Personnel Department to propose salary increase for officers and supervisors

The agency will work to hire 25 additional Probation and Parole specialists, subject to approval by State Personnel Department and the Finance Department

The board is made up of Chairman Lyn Head, member Cliff Walker and member Dwayne Spurlock. Walker was the chairman until Ivey replaced him at the October meeting.