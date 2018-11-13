This year, why not honor a veteran by ensuring vital services are available?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Huntsville, Ala. - On November 11th, we honor our veterans.

But for Still Serving Veterans, every day is Veterans Day.

The mission of this non-profit is to serve veterans and their families, transitioning service members, and members of the Guard and Reserves by assisting them in securing meaningful employment and the veteran benefits they have earned.

All of the employment counselors at Still Serving Veterans are veterans, themselves. Their services are provided at no charge. They're available to help every step of the way as clients search for a new job, a better job or an entirely new career.

In addition, VA benefits counselors are available to help clients submit accurate and complete VA packages.

This year, Still Serving Veterans invites you to honor a veteran in your life by helping the veterans they serve.

Pledges of support will be noted with a letter to the honoree or family.

To donate, visit ssv.org or call (256) 883-7035.