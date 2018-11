× Suspect caught stealing a Gator in Boaz

BOAZ, Ala. – A man has been arrested for stealing a Gator utility vehicle.

Boaz Police say that Caleb Bailey knocked on the door of a home on McVille Road. Receiving no answer, he went to the back door of the home and tried to mess with the lock, but failed to enter.

Authorities say he then broke a window in the garage and stole the Gator.

Boaz Police caught Bailey not far from the home.

He is facing multiple charges.