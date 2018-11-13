× Southeast regional EPA administrator indicted on ethics charges in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. – An EPA administrator who oversees Alabama and seven other southeastern states is facing ethics charges related to work he did prior to his appointment by President Trump.

Trey Glenn is charged with multiple ethics violations, including soliciting a thing of value from a principal, lobbyist or subordinate, and receiving money in an official capacity, Alabama Ethics Commission Director Thomas Albritton said Tuesday.

Glenn was appointed the Region 4 EPA administrator in August 2017. Prior to his appointment, al.com reports he co-owned an engineering company with former Alabama Environmental Management Commissioner Scott Phillips, who also was charged in the case.

Their firm worked with Birmingham-based law firm Balch and Bingham and one of its clients, Drummond Co., to fight EPA efforts to test and clean up neighborhoods in north Birmingham and Tarrant, according to al.com. At the time, Phillips was serving on the environmental commission.

Under Alabama law, it’s illegal for a lobbyist or lobbyist’s client to give a public official a thing of value, including a job.

This is a developing story. Be sure to check back soon for updates.