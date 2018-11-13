× Ready for Trash Pandas season ticket info? Here it is

MADISON, Ala. – When the Rocket City Trash Pandas have the grand opening at their Bridge Street Town Centre store this weekend, more than clothing will be for sale.

Saturday will be the same day baseball fans can put down deposits on season tickets, according to the team.

Fans who make a $250 deposit per seat will get a priority voucher to select seats at the new ballpark in Madison in December 2019. The tickets require a three-year commitment according to BallCorps Inc., the owners of the Trash Pandas.

Season ticket deposits will start at 9 a.m. Saturday. Fans can select from box seats, reserved seats, home plate field box, stadium club, seats behind home plate, half-moon table topss and high-tops with barstool seating.

The season ticket prices are:

Box Seats – $952

Reserved Seats – $833

Home plate field box seats – $3,150

Stadium club – $1,750

Legacy seats (behind home plate) – $1,400

Four Tops (four tickets just beyond first and third base with tables facing the field) – $4,284

High Tops (four tickets down the first base line, with high top tables and four barstools) – $4,284

In December 2019, the team said ticketholders will get to tour the stadium and choose their own seats. Seating choices will be based on priority received when they make deposits. The first person in the store Saturday can choose any seat in the ballpark.

The stadium that the Trash Pandas will play in is currently under construction in the Town Madison development off I-565.

Season tickets also come with free or half-price parking, depending on the type of seat purchased. Season ticket holders also get into the park 30 minutes before the public, the ability to sit in the same seats for non-baseball events including concerts, a 10 percent discount on merchandise, parties with players and coaching staff, season ticketholder batting practice and access to the field during pregame workouts several times each season.

More information about season tickets is available on the Rocket City Trash Pandas website.