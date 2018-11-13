Portion of Moores Mill Rd closed, due to wreck

MADISON COUNTY – The Madison County Fire Department says to avoid the area of Moores Mill Rd between Countess Rd and Little Lones Rd, due to an wreck.

Crews on the scene say three cars were involved; two hit head-on, and the other was a secondary crash. We’re told two people were ejected during the crash. A third was also injured. All three were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

WHNT News 19 has a crew on the scene. We will be sure to update you when new information becomes available.