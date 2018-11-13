× Marvel Universe LIVE! comes to the VBC in December

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Marvel fans, assemble! A live, legendary battle to defend the universe from evil is coming to the Von Braun Center December 13th-16th.

The Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man join forces with Doctor Strange, master of the mystic arts, in a race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into Loki’s hands in this all-new spectacular arena stunt show. You can see 25 of your favorite Marvel characters live this holiday season!

Marvel Universe LIVE! is performing at the VBC for seven performances. Tickets are on sale now.

Witness cutting-edge special effects, aerial maneuvers, pyrotechnics, martial arts, motorcycle stunts and cast 3D video projections in this thrilling adventure. Fans of all ages will be immersed in the Marvel Universe and experience it all with their family.

Tickets for Marvel Universe LIVE! start at $15. All seats are reserved and tickets are available by calling 800-745-3000.

Performance Schedule