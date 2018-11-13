Madison City Council meets, passes resolution to support tax increase

MADISON, Ala. – The Madison City Council met Tuesday evening. The biggest item on the agenda was a proposed $12 million tax increase for Madison City Schools, which the Council opened for public comment.
Council members and the mayor were in favor of the resolution, which passed unanimously. The increase still needs a similar resolution from the Town of Triana, approval from the Alabama Legislature, and a public vote by citizens in both municipalities.
Some of the other business taken up by the council included a new coin for Madison and a new growth policy for the City.
