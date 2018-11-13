Madison City Council meets, passes resolution to support tax increase

MADISON, Ala. – The Madison City Council met Tuesday evening. The biggest item on the agenda was a proposed $12 million tax increase for Madison City Schools, which the Council opened for public comment.

On to the property tax increase. One man said he is rock solid in favor of the proposed 12 mill increase. This man in this photo says it isn’t enough— he’s rather see 20 or more mills to fulfill district’s needs @whnt pic.twitter.com/m6IzcgK3CS — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) November 14, 2018

Hearing a lot of people urging city to find alternative funding sources. Lots say, let’s get this right so we don’t have to raise taxes again in a few years @whnt pic.twitter.com/RwKW6aGaV5 — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) November 14, 2018

Council members and the mayor were in favor of the resolution, which passed unanimously. The increase still needs a similar resolution from the Town of Triana, approval from the Alabama Legislature, and a public vote by citizens in both municipalities.

Council member teddy Powell says, “we have to pass this.” @whnt — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) November 14, 2018

Clark and mayor Finley each express confidence that 12 mills is the right number. Finley says a lot of work went into that proposal and there are other possible funding sources on the horizon to continue to fund schools in other ways too @whnt — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) November 14, 2018

Some of the other business taken up by the council included a new coin for Madison and a new growth policy for the City.

Madison mayor Paul finley unveils new coin for Madison. @whnt slogan: “plant your roots.” pic.twitter.com/7a0N4eXqBp — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) November 14, 2018

New growth policy for city passes unanimously. Will serve as guideline for city as it navigates the changing landscape of madison and welcomes more families and businesses @whnt — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) November 14, 2018

