× Hoax call claimed weapon was on Huntsville City Schools bus, officials say

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Things are back to normal at Huntsville City Schools after a call that a weapon was on a school bus Tuesday morning.

Hampton Cove Elementary School Principal Christina Spivey said in an email to parents Tuesday that a student called 911 and claimed a weapon was on a bus. Huntsville City Schools security and Huntsville police determined the call was a hoax, she said, and students were safe and having a normal day at school.

The student who called 911 was not a student at Hampton Cove, Spivey said.

Police and school officials are working to determine all students who may have been involved in the incident.