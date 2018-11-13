× CHOPCHOP Fresh Salads to set up shop at Merchants Square

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A local restaurant is about to open a second location.

CHOPCHOP Fresh Salads will be moving to Merchants Square on South Memorial Parkway.

The Merchants Square development sits across from the Shops at Merchants Walk at Bob Wallace Avenue, where Whole Foods is located.

Yunus Hasan, co-owner of CHOPCHOP, said that this expansion has been requested for a while.

“Since 2016, we have been expanding our menu, perfecting our food prep and requesting more local partners for our ingredients,” he said in a news release. “Many of our customers asked us to open up a shop near South Huntsville.”

Co-owner Jim Xue added that this expansion helps CHOPCHOP continue to serve its fans of locally sourced food and drinks.

“Many of the shops share our target demographic, and the site matches the atmosphere we were going for,” he added. “We’re also able to add beer and draft kombucha to our offerings, which is a big plus for customers who are fans of local brews.”

Hasan said the space at Merchant Square will serve as a blueprint for all future CHOPCHOP locations.

CHOPCHOP Fresh Salads is tentatively scheduled to open at Merchant’s Square February 2019.