× Bellefonte: An economic boon waiting to happen, or just a bust?

HOLLYWOOD, Ala. – The Bellefonte Nuclear Plant in Hollywood has been an unintentional landmark in North Alabama for decades.

It’s also never been finished, but there’s a new effort underway to bring the plant to life.

It would mean thousands of construction jobs and hundreds of permanent jobs — and it would cost billions in taxpayer dollars to make that happen.

Would it pay off? Some are betting that it will — but others are skeptical, saying the plant is antiquated and will never come online.

WHNT News 19 spoke with people on both sides of the issue. You can hear what they had to say in our special Taking Action Investigation Wednesday night at 10 p.m.