Week 11 Top 5 Plays

Check out the top five plays from Week 11 of the high school football season!

5. JPII hosting Good Hope

Seth Brown drops back and airs it out. Jack Sauter makes a phenomenal over the shoulder grab. Great concentration on the play!

4. Undefeated Hartselle hosting Pelham

Panthers on to punt. This ball will be fielded at about the 30-yard line by Mac Meyer, finds a hole, follows his blockers and he's gone! The Mac Attack goes 70 yards on the house call, and his team is moving on.

3. Hazel Green hosting Oxford

Yellow Jackets on offense, Trey Higgins looking to throw, it's tipped and it is picked! Chauncy Andrews said 'Look what I found', only needs one hand to haul it in. What a play by 2!

2. James Clemens and Hewitt Trussville

Handoff goes to Austin McGhee, he gives it to Manny Sanders on the double reverse, back to quarterback Jamil Muhammad who airs it out for Dylan Blackburn! The trick play executed to perfection.

1. Undefeated Falkville hosting Talladega County Central

Aaron Dove rolls to his left and finds Fred Walls, and this kid goes straight beast mode! He breaks one tackle, watch the defenders try to bring him down - no chance! Walls cuts all the way across the field, and he's going to take this in for six! Unreal!