× Walmart hiring more veterans nationwide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Walmart is on track to surpass its goal to hire 250,000 veterans by 2020.

Walmart officials say they have hired more than 212,000 veterans since implementing the Veterans Welcome Home commitment in 2013, with just over 6,000 hired in Alabama alone.

Across the country on Veterans Day, Walmart honored veterans, military spouses, and their families with several in-store ceremonies and events.

Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon acknowledged the contributions of veterans.

“Military spouses are unsung heroes,” he said. “They serve in partnership with their uniformed spouses, and we want to honor them and help them find a job or build an amazing career. To military spouses: You’ve got a home at Walmart!”

Retired Brig. Gen. Gary Profit, senior director of military programs for Walmart explained more in a news release.

“We have a duty to honor veterans and military families,” he said. “But, more importantly, they are tremendous assets to our business. Military spouses bring many of the same leadership qualities we see in veterans, yet they are disproportionately unemployed. We welcome them to Walmart and hope they will consider us for the next step on their career journey.”