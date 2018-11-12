Veteran’s breakfast honors those who served, gives Gold Star to Madison airman’s family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Huntsville's scheduled Veteran's Day parade for Monday was canceled because of the weather. But the City and Redstone Arsenal still found a way to honor those who have served our country during the annual Veteran's Breakfast.

The weather was not going to keep the Roundhouse from being packed on Monday. It was filled with veterans, and members of the public, honoring their service.

And it wasn't exactly dry inside either. "These people here, are the reason why I did what I did. And I'm tearing up, because I'm so grateful to have served them and that they appreciate what we did," said Staff Sergeant Hal Jeauxdevine.

Members of the military and their families were thanked and given honors of gratitude at the breakfast Monday.

"17 years of war have brought a new class of veterans up and it is just powerful that we are recognizing them and our senior veterans simultaneously," said Commanding General Perna of the Army Material Command.

A Gold Star was presented to the wife and daughter of one of those younger veterans, Lieutenant David Albandoz, a local Madison airman who was killed in a military plane crash this year.

"We do feel like we have a family here. It's not only the military but also the community that has come together from the very first moment we brought him home," said his wife Nicoleta Padureanu.

And bad weather abroad didn't keep world leaders from observing the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I in Paris.

"When we go to war, it will take a true partnership around the globe to be victorious and to remember that partnership from the past will be important for our future," said Perna.

From the great war on, generations of veterans were recognized and entertained with music and dance of the time.

"We're all one. We all wear the United States Uniform and we're proud of it," said Jeauxdevine.