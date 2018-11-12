× Rocket City Trash Pandas merchandise store now open at Bridge Street Town Centre

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Official Rocket City Trash Pandas merchandise is available for fans here in the Tennessee Valley. Shirts, hats and other swag are for sale at the Trash Pandas Emporium. The store, located at Bridge Street Town Centre, had its soft opening today. The grand opening is this Saturday, November 17th.

The cold and rainy weather didn’t damper the Trash Panda pride!

“In spite of the weather, we’ve had people still coming in with their umbrellas dripping wet and ready to buy a T-shirt,” explains Jenny Askins, Rocket City Trash Pandas Vice President.

From the time the doors opened, a steady stream of customers came to load up on official Trash Panda merchandise.

Chip Woosley is one of many enthusiastic fans.

“I’m just looking for some T-shirts to support our new baseball team,” says Woosley. “I’m super excited!”

There are hats, T-shirts, sweatshirts and a variety of designs. However, Askins says there’s already a clear fan favorite.

“The flag logo,” says Askins. “The Trash Panda holding the flag – people are loving that.”

In addition to apparel, this Saturday, November 17th, people can come in the store and start putting down deposits for season tickets.

“We will have brochures and also the website will be updated to show what those seats look like and those sections for season tickets,” describes Askins. “So they’ll be able to know before Saturday what they’re coming to put their deposit on.”

Askins says they intend to keep the excitement going until opening day.

“We want this to be coolest thing happening,” explains Askins. “We started calling our fans Trash Panda nation. We just want to grow that nation all through next year so when it’s time to play ball on April 15, 2020 , which will be our first game, everybody’s ready.”

The store is open through December 30th. If you can’t make it out there or prefer to shop online, you can also buy merchandise on the Trash Panda website.